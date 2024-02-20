Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Wien transport operator Wiener Linien has formally launched construction of tram Route 27, with opening planned for autumn 2025.

The future route will start at Strebersdorf and share tracks with the existing Route 26 as far as Zanggasse/Pirquetgasse. It will then run over 2·4 km of new tramway with six stops to terminate in a loop at Nelson-Mandela-Platz next to Aspern Nord station on metro line U2, where there will be a park-and-ride site and multimodal transport interchange. The new section will include a green boulevard for trams and active transport, including 800 m of grassed track.

Up to 34 000 people live within walking distance of the future route.

The cost is put at €100m, including new trams.

‘Expansion of public transport is a decisive factor for the economy and a milestone for climate protection’, said Councillor for Public Transport & Finance Peter Hanke at the groundbreaking ceremony on February 14. ’With Route 27, we are creating an important connection between Floridsdorf and Donaustadt and ensuring that the urban development areas of Berresgasse and Heidjöchl are well connected from the start. Tens of thousands of residents and commuters will be able to get to work, school or university in an environmentally friendly way.’

VSP Stolitzka & Partner ZT and FCP are providing design, project management and supervision services. VCE undertook noise and vibration assessments.