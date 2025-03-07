Show Fullscreen

FINLAND: Škoda Transtech’s Otanmäki factory has delivered the first of 23 ForCity Smart Artic X54 trams ordered for Helsinki’s future Crown Bridges light rail line.

Following testing, the tram will initially be used in revenue service on Route 13 from Kalasatama to Pasila. Deliveries are to be completed by the end of 2026, ahead of the planned 2027 opening of the 10 km Crown Bridges line which will have three major bridges across the waters of the Kronbergsfjärden.

The trams for the new line were ordered in 2023 as an option on a previous order for 29 identical vehicles for the Raide-Jokeri orbital light rail Route 15.

The five-section X54 tram has a higher capacity than Helsinki’s previous X34 cars, with 136 standing places and 78 seats compared to 100 standing places and 74 seats.