INNOTRANS: Hyundai Rotem is displaying its prototype hydrogen fuel cell tram at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin.

It was developed as part of a national research and development project launched in 2021 by Hyundai Rotem, Korea Institute for the Advancement of Technology, Korea Railroad Research Institute, Korea Automobile Research Centre and Ulsan Tecno Park.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy provided 28·2bn won contribution to the 42·4bn won project.

The prototype vehicle has been on test on the branch from Taehwagang station to the port of Ulsan.

It features four fuel cells and six hydrogen tanks, and has a range of 200 km before refuelling.

On July 25 Daejeon municipality signed a 293·4bn won contract with Hyundai Rotem for the supply of 34 hydrogen vehicles to run on Daejeon’s planned catenary-free light rail Line 2. These are scheduled to be delivered from the first half of 2026 to mid-2028.