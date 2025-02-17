Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: Dnipro’s transport operator has awarded local company Tatra-Yug a contract to supply five K1T306 three-section low-floor trams.

The 27 m long air-conditioned vehicles will have a capacity of 260 passengers at 5/m2, including 67 seated.

Deliveries are to start this year, with the trams to be used on Route 1 where track modernisation works will be undertaken to raise speeds and increase safety.

The order signed on February 5 at cost of €1·7m per tram is being financed with a 22-year loan under the Urban Public Transport II programme backed by the European Investment Bank.