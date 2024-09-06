Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: A tram converted for driverless operation has begun passenger-carrying test running on Route 10 in Moskva.

Operator Moskva Metro and the Centre for Electric Transport & Driverless Technologies have fitted the PK TS 71-911EM Lvyonok singe-section tram with six cameras and four lidar and three radar systems. These create a 3D map of its surroundings for navigation and identifying objects.

The software was developed in-house by the city government, and according to Moskva Metro is ’a unique European innovation that outperforms foreign counterparts in terms of precision and reliability’.

The first stage of testing without passengers took place from May 23 to August 29, with a driver able to make the final decisions. The tram covered more than 800 km on Route 10, to verify the technology’s ability to maintain the required speed, including on curves and turnouts, and to stop at designated points, detect obstacles and perform emergency braking. Moskva Metro reports that no traffic violations were recorded.

The second stage of testing is now under way, Moskva Metro said on September 5, with the driverless system having full control including opening and closing doors. There is a driver in the cab to oversee the tram’s actions, and an onboard screen shows performance information.

The tram will operate on Route 10 both with and without passengers during the tests.

A third stage scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025 would see the tram operate autonomously without a driver, although a member of staff may be present in the cab or the passenger area to monitor operations and perform other functions.