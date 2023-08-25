Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The city of Düsseldorf and transport operator Rheinbahn have undertaken a study of 23 potential light rail expansion projects.

Seven of the proposals were rated as ‘very good’, including a 1 km two-stop extension of the Wehrhahn tunnel south to the university, the Benrath – Garath and Holthausen – Hassels extensions, and an extension of U79 by 700 m from Südpark to Universität West.

Nine projects were rated ‘good’, including elements of a northern and eastern orbital route.

Seven projects were rated medium; none of the projects considered received a poor score.

The results of the study will now be incorporated into the local transport plan.