IRELAND: The National Transport Authority has published a study into the feasibility of developing a light rail line in Galway.

The study by AtkinsRéalis looked at the general feasibility of conventional light rail or emerging very light rail technology to help inform the production of an updated multi-modal Galway Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy. This will include recommendations for active travel, bus and rail services, roads and demand management.

The study considers potential routes, but not specific alignments. It found that there is a strong east–west travel demand with the potential to shift to public transport, and under the right conditions there could be a case for a light rail system. The report says the focus should be on the corridor from Knocknacarra in the west to Roscam in the east, with a potential continuation to Parkmore which would take the line to around 14·8 km.

The cost of the project — nicknamed Gluas from the Irish word for ‘movement’ and in reference to Dublin’s Luas (‘speed’) tramway — is estimated at between €1·23bn and €1·34bn.

Annual demand of 7·5 million passengers/year could be achieved in the corridor in 2043, with demand management measures offering the possibility to increase this to 13 million passengers/year and transit-oriented development increasing the case for more rapid progression of worksg.

In the short term, the report says consideration should be given to progressive public transport upgrades, including future-proofing new bus infrastructure to enable longer term conversion to light rail.