Show Fullscreen

CANADA: The province of Ontario has issued a request for qualifications for the civil works & utility relocation contract for the Hamilton Light Rail Transit project.

In May 2021 the province and federal government each announced C$1·7bn of co-funding to enable the construction of the line, which is intended to accommodate future growth, improve connectivity and attract economic development. It will run on a 14 km route from McMaster University to Eastgate Square via central Hamilton with 17 stops.

Last year AECOM was appointed as technical adviser for the project, and subcontracted WSP to provide technical advisory services.

‘This project will be a game-changer for Hamilton, bringing better connections to local and regional transit and moving 50 000 riders daily’, said Phil Verster, President & CEO of Greater Toronto & Hamilton Area transport agency Metrolinx, when the RFQ was announced on November 6.

‘As one of our priority rapid transit projects, the Hamilton LRT will reduce gridlock and connect thousands of families and workers to affordable public transit, improving quality of life and growing the economy for everyone’, said Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria.