SWEDEN: Alstom has delivered the first of 60 longer and higher capacity trams that it is building for Göteborg.

Regional transport authority Västtrafik placed a €100m order for an initial 40 of the Type M34 trams in 2021, funded by the Västra Götaland region. It ordered a further 20 in 2022.

The M34 from Alstom’s Flexity family is 45 m long, 12 m longer than the Type M33 trams ordered in 2016, increasing capacity from 220 to 319 passengers and providing large spaces for wheelchairs users and pushchairs.

They are being produced at Alstom’s Bautzen factory in Germany. The first was unloaded at operator Göteborgs Spårvägar’s depot at Rantorget on the morning of August 23, and entry into service is planned for December. Deliveries of the remaining 59 will run through to 2026.

‘With 60 new and longer trams, we are making it even easier for Göteborg’s citizens to get to their jobs, schools and activities in a sustainable way’, said Västtrafik CEO Lars Backström.