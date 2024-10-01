Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: John Holland has been awarded a A$322m contract to build a 1·3 km section of Stage 2 of the Parramatta Light Rail project in west Sydney, covering a 320m bridge and its approaches.

Design and preliminary work will start later this year with major construction from 2025. The bridge will span the Parramatta River between Melrose Park and Wentworth Point and will be shared with buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

The Australian government has allocated A$2·1bn for Stage 2 of the light rail network, which will extend 10 km from the depot branch at Rosehill Gardens east to Camellia, Rydalmere, Ermington and Melrose Park, then south over the bridge to Wentworth Point and Sydney Olympic Park with 14 stops.

Stage 1 from Westmead to Carlingford is being commissioned for start of public services by the end of this year. It reuses the trackbed of the former Carlingford branch.