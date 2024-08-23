Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: København’s Hovedstadens Letbane has carried out the first test run between the light rail line’s depot at Rødovre Nord and Glostrup, 6 km to the south.

The daytime test on August 14 was the first time one of the fleet of 29 Avenio LRVs built by Siemens Mobility had run under its own power outside the depot area, and was used to check the distance to platform edges and operation of traffic signals.

The light rail line is due to open in 2025, running for 28 km tangentially around the western suburbs. It mostly follows the Ring 3 road from Lundtofte in the north to Ishøj in the southwest, providing connections between five S-bane corridors whilst avoiding the city centre.