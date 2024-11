Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The Karlsruhe district authority has dropped plans to extend Stadtbahn Line S2 from Stutensee-Spöck via Bruchsal and Hambrücken to Waghäusel.

Preliminary studies forecast ridership of around 3 000 additional passengers per day, which did not justify the estimated cost of more than €575m and the environmental impact of construction.

Bus services are to be enhanced instead, with an increase is frequency and route adjustments to improve performance.