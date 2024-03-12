Show Fullscreen

UK: Plans for two tram lines in Leeds and Bradford have been set out by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, ahead of the Mayoral election in May.

The Leeds Line would start at St James’ Hospital and run through Leeds city centre and Elland Road to reach the White Rose Shopping Centre.

The Bradford Line would share the route from St James’s University Hospital to Leeds city centre, before taking a route to Bradford Forster Square and a proposed new railway station south of Bradford city centre.

Submission of the strategic outline case to the Department for Transport is set to be approved by members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on March 14.

The estimated £2bn+ project would then be subject to a full business case and approvals process, including public consultation on the exact routes. A Transport & Works Act Order would then be sought. The Combined Authority hopes that construction could begin in 2028.

A £1m development fund will support work with Kirklees Council to look at a potential White Rose to Dewsbury line, and in the longer term the network could reach other destinations in Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale.

‘By setting out our plans to submit to government, we are taking a major step forward towards the biggest infrastructure project West Yorkshire has seen since the development of the motorways six decades ago’, said Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin on March 7.

’This will be transformational for the north, helping our communities to thrive and our economy to flourish — benefiting generations to come with greater opportunity and prosperity.

’We know that mass transit systems have successfully helped to regenerate areas right across the country by boosting connectivity, opportunity and prosperity — and we will work tirelessly to make sure that happens here.’