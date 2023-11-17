Show Fullscreen

UK: The Department for Transport has announced £400 000 of funding from the previously-announced West Yorkshire Devolution deal to ‘kickstart’ master planning for a proposed new station in Bradford.

The work will consider how a new station could best support regeneration and maximise the potential to create new homes, jobs and local economic growth, as well as improving transport links and cutting journey times.

The findings would form part of a wider business case for the project which would include details of the location and timescales.

Announcing funding for the study on November 13, DfT said a further £2bn would be invested to build the station and a new line to deliver a ’significantly faster, 30 min journey to Manchester via Huddersfield’.

DfT said the government ‘continues to push forward plans to electrify the Calder Valley line between Bradford and Leeds, backed by £500m’, which it said could cut journey times from 20 min to 12 min.