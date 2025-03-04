CHINA: Hong Kong’s MTR Corp has launched the Tuen Mun Voyager light rail sightseeing tour to boost tourism in the Tuen Mun area.

Inspired by Iceland’s Golden Circle tourist route, the Tuen Mun Voyager follows a circular route with 12 stops. Passengers who have purchased the HK$50 Light Rail Travel Pass can alight to visit attractions including the Beyond the Dream Bridge and the Sam Shing Hui Seafood Market.

Show Fullscreen

A dedicated vehicle has been branded inside and out with hand-painted illustrations of Tuen Mun’s urban and rural landscapes, cuisine and culture. Travel ambassadors and onboard announcement provide introductions to the sightseeing highlights, and souvenirs are sold on the LRVs.

The service runs from 10.15 to 18.45 on weekends and public holidays, and full round trip takes 75 min.

Show Fullscreen

‘Leisure travel by railway is emerging as a prominent trend in global tourism’, said Jeny Yeung, MTR Corp Managing Director, Hong Kong Transport Services, when the Tuen Mun Voyager was launched on February 22. ‘We aim to leverage the strengths and flexibility of the light rail system, welcoming independent tourists, families and groups to discover the unique charm and hidden gems of Tuen Mun, while gaining a deeper understanding of regional history and culture in Hong Kong.’