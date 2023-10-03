Show Fullscreen

POLAND: The first single-section Moderus Gamma LF 05 AC tram built by local supplier Modertrans entered service on Route 99 in Poznań on September 18.

The tram is less than 15 m long. Operator MPK Poznań and Modertrans believe it is the first single-section, fully low-floor tram to enter revenue service in Poland.

Modertrans first presented the tram in May 2021; the design was developed under a project co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

The tram is equipped with USB sockets and heated handrails for winter. It is also fitted with an anti-collision tool and uses regenerative braking. Braking energy is stored in supercapacitors and used either for acceleration or to enable the tram to run for up to 2 km without catenary.

The traction system features silicon carbide drives supplied by Medcom, which are designed to provide energy savings when accelerating and quieter operation.

Modertrans says that the tram’s bogies are approximately 15% lighter than the average for the Polish tram market, and the compact traction motors also enable weight and energy savings.