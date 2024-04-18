Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Modertrans has delivered the first Moderus Gamma LF 10 AC BD tram vehicle to Schöneicher–Rüdersdorf Strassenbahn, the manufacturer announced on April 10.

SRS awarded Modertrans a contract in February 2022 for the supply of three low-floor trams for use on Route 87, which connects Berlin-Rahnsdorf S-Bahn station with Woltersdorf, just outside Berlin. The 5·6 km standard gauge line is currently operated using 60-year old Gotha vehicles.

The Moderus Gamma LF 10 AC BD low-floor trams are a development of the Gamma LF 05 AC cars in service in Poznań.

Battery packs charged using regenerating braking energy will enable the trams to operate for short distances in the event of a power cut.