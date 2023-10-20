Show Fullscreen

LATVIA: The first two of four trams being assembled at the Daugavpils Locomotive Repair Plant using components supplied by Czech company Pragoimex was unveiled in the city on October 17.

The trams are based on Pragoimex’s EVO1 model. The remaining two vehicles are due to be competed by the end of this year.

Operator Daugavpils Satiksme awarded DLRR the €7·4m+VAT contract in October 2022, with EU co-funding.

The 15 m long low-floor trams are equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV, USB sockets and passenger information screens.

‘First of all, we kept the factory. Now it can develop and offer these products also in new export markets’, said Mayor Andrejs Elksniņš. ‘It has been possible to save jobs and increase the salaries of Daugavpils people who work at this company because such smart production has a high added value.’