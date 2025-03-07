Show Fullscreen

LUXEMBOURG: A 3·9 km tramway extension to Luxembourg airport opened on March 2, with an opening ceremony attended by Helge Dorstewitz, Managing Director of Luxtram, with Minister of Mobility & Public Works, Yuriko Backes, the city mayor and other municipality representatives.

The airport extension completes Luxembourg’s first modern tram line, which is now 16·4 km long with 24 stops. Of these, 10 provide interchanges with other transport modes.

From the former terminus at Luxexpo on the northeast edge of the city, the extension runs east passing the tram depot before climbing onto a 110 m viaduct spanning the A1 motorway. This structure was prefabricated in Belgium and assembled in two halves on either side of the motorway, then slid together in spring 2023.

The line then runs through the Gréngewald forest for 2 km with a running speed of up to 70 km/h. After passing under motorway slip roads and the Route de Trèves, the extension serves a stop at Héienhaff where there is a multimodal interchange and park-and-ride facilities. Here the line turns south through the Findel business park to terminate just east of the Findel-Luxembourg Airport terminal.

Whilst 3·2 ha of forest was cleared for the tram alignment along the A1 motorway, since February 2022 new plantations of oaks and beeches totalling 8·6 ha have been established in Junglinster, Lorentzweiler and Niederanven.

The immediate surroundings of the line have been landscaped using local species that do not require additional watering. Local materials were used for stops, and a natural rainwater diffusion system was built.