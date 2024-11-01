SPAIN: Madrid tram operator Metro Ligero Oeste has appointed manufacturer Alstom to undertake the mid-life general overhaul of the 27 Citadis vehicles which has been in operation since the opening of lines ML2 and ML3 in 2007.

The contract announced on October 29 includes the inspection and maintenance of braking systems, bogies, circuit breakers, couplings, inter-car shock absorbers and the emergency brake control unit.

The overhaul of the braking systems will begin in January 2025, with additional equipment scheduled for overhaul in 2026.

Alstom’s site at Pinto in Madrid will be responsible for engineering and testing. Completion is planned for 2029.