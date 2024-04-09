Show Fullscreen

MALAYSIA: Responsibility for the Mutiara Light Rail Transit project has been transferred from the state of Penang to the federal government, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced.

The project is to be developed and managed by government-owned MRT Corp.

It is to be implemented through the open tendering of three main contracts. These will cover civil works for the section on Penang Island running from Silicon Island to Penang International Airport and Komtar in George Town, civil works for the link across the Penang Strait from Komtar to Penang Sentral in Butterworth, and a build-maintain-transfer turnkey contract for railway the systems and rolling stock.

It is envisaged that construction could begin this year for opening in 2030.

The estimated cost of the 29 km line with 20 stations is not being released until negotiations are complete.