Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has announced on February 13 that a link between Komtar in George Town and Penang Sentral in Butterworth, including a railway bridge over the North Channel, is to be added to the planned Penang LRT project.

On February 13 the Berlin senate gave operator BVG the go-ahead to plan and build an 800 m one-station extension of U-Bahn Line U3 southwest from Krumme Lanke to Mexikoplatz S-Bahn station.

The city of Brandenburg is to directly award incumbent Verkehrsbetriebe Brandenburg an der Havel GmbH a contract to operate its tram and bus routes for 22½ years from June 1 2025.

Transport authority VMS has begun planning procedures for the initial city centre to Leipziger Strasse section of the planned 16 km Chemnitz – Limbach-Oberfrohna tram-train line. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority had upgraded its ridership data portal with more detailed information on rail and bus usage including data on no-tap rail ridership to track the effectiveness of measures to tackle fare evasion. All data is downloadable for independent analysis. Metro reports that trends include stronger ridership on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and growing weekend and holiday ridership.

Studies have found that a proposed tram route from Bonn Hbf to Réaumurstrasse in Brüser Berg could carry 20 000 passengers/day and have a benefit-cost ratio of 1·32:1. The route would include a 220 m tunnel under the railway to Endenicher Straße.

Interim Chief of Capital Development Trevor Collon has been appointed as Chief of Capital Development at Phoenix’s Valley Metro. He will lead the planning, design and construction of urban rail and bus facilities, and help the agency leverage technology and best practice.

Zlín region transport authority KOVED has selected Fairtiq to a supply a mobile phone based check-in check-out pay-as-you-go ticketing systems for launch on bus, trolleybus and train services this year. It is Fairtiq’s first project in the Czech Republic.