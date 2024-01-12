Show Fullscreen

UK: The contract for KeolisAmey Metrolink Ltd to operate and maintain Greater Manchester’s Metrolink light rail network has been extended until July 2027.

The KAM joint venture has been running the 103 km Metrolink network since July 2017, having been awarded a seven-year contract with provision for extension up to 10 years. This replaced separate contracts with RATP Dev as operator and MPact-Thales as maintenance contractor.

Transport for Greater Manchester said the terms for the extension from July 2024 would place increased emphasis on operational performance. Planned improvements would include investment in ‘the latest technology developments’, refreshed social impact ambitions and the provision of more frontline staff to tackle fare evasion and antisocial behaviour.

Commenting on the announcement on January 11, Keolis CEO for the UK, Middle East & India Alistair Gordon said the joint venture looked forward ‘to building on the many successes of Metrolink over the past seven years’ and was ‘ready to deliver on the clear objectives set by TfGM for further improvements during the extension period’.