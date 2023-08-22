Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London has invited expressions of interest in the next franchise to operate and maintain the Docklands Light Railway automated light metro.

The current contract held by the KeolisAmey Docklands joint venture of Keolis (70%) and Amey (30%) is due to expire on April 1 2025.

TfL’s objectives for the next contract include driving demand recovery and ridership growth ‘by offering a great customer experience and by promoting a positive perception’; delivering environmental goals; providing good working conditions for staff; and optimising performance and financial efficiency through continuous improvement and innovation, flexibility and collaboration.

Requests to participate in the procurement are to be submitted by October 2, with invitations to tender expected to be issued to a maximum of five prequalified candidates by January 2 2024.

The contract would run for an initial period of eight years, with an option to extend by up to two years and a separate option for a further seven months. It has an estimated value of £2·3bn, with the franchisee to be paid a specified fee along with performance-based incentives and deductions.