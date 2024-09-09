Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: The national Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure is to take over responsibility for developing a planned tram line in the Black Sea port city of Samsun.

The 10·2 km line with 11 stops would link the city’s main hospital (Şehir Hastanesi) with the existing 33 km coastal tramway at Kılıçdede, with a branch to the town hall at Kamu Kampüs.

The official gazette of August 31 announced that the planned line is to be included in the presidential investment programme for 2025, with civil works tendering to follow.

Construction is expected to be completed within five years at a cost of TL5bn.