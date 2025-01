Show Fullscreen

BELARUS: Belkommunmash has delivered 20 Type T811 low-floor four-axle trams to Minsk transport operator Minsktrans.

The order placed in 2024 had been planned for several years but was postponed as BKM was busy with orders from Russia.

The trams have a capacity of 159 passengers and a design speed of 75 km/h.

They have a metal frame with corrosion-resistant composite glass fibre and aluminium panels which are expected to give a life of at least 30 years.