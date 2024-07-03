Show Fullscreen

USA: The Omaha Streetcar Authority has selected CAF to supply trams for the line which is scheduled to open in 2027.

The 5 km east-west route with 16 stops is intended to improve links between the city centre and key business, education and service sector destinations. Travel will be free of charge.

The cost of the project is put at $389m, plus a further $70m for improvements to utilities and bridges which will be undertaken at the same time.

The €50m rolling stock order announced by CAF on July 3 includes six three-section 100% low-floor Urbos trams, depot equipment and tools, with options for up to 29 more trams.

CAF said US operators are showing growing interest in battery-powered trams, and the Omaha vehicles will be first in the USA to be equipped with its Onboard Energy Storage System enabling operation on sections of line without overhead electrification.

CAF has previously supplied trams and light rail vehicles to Kansas City, Cincinnati, Houston, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Boston. The supplier is currently undertaking two projects to supply 102 LRVs for Boston’s Green Line and 26 for Maryland’s Purple Line.