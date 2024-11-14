Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Comune di Palermo has awarded CAF a firm order to supply a further 14 trams.

These are intended for use on the future D, E2, F and G extensions of the tram network, the construction of which will soon be put out to tender.

The rolling stock order announced by CAF in November 12 has been placed as a follow-on from a contract awarded last year. This covered a joint venture between the Spanish firm and Italian construction company SIS to build tramway extensions A, B and C totalling 24 km along with the supply of nine trams with options for up to 35 more.