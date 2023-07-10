Show Fullscreen

ITALY: A joint venture of Sis Scpa and CAF has been appointed to build three tramway extensions in Palermo totalling 24 km and supply nine trams with options for 35 more.

The contract announced by CAF on July 6 includes a five-month preparation period before the work begins.

The project which is expected to cost more than €400m is being partially financed through the ‘Pact for the South’ programme which the government announced in 2016.

The city of Palermo has prioritised the ‘Section C’ expansion project which will be an 8·2 km extension of the existing Line 4 to Orleans and Centrale station, and Section B which will be an 1·3 km extension from Notarbartolo to Via Duca della Verdura.

Further studies are to be undertaken to finalise the route for Section A.