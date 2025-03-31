Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Verkehrsbetrieb Potsdam has unveiled its first Stadler Tramlink tram, which Technical Director Uwe Loeschmann said ‘will help shape Potsdam’s cityscape for decades to come’

An order for 10 trams was placed in December 2021, followed by an option for a further three. Stadler will provide 10 years of maintenance, with the possibility of extension for a further six years.

At 42 m the Tramlink is 12 m longer than the operator’s existing Variobahns. It is 2 300 mm wide and has a capacity of 246 passengers, including 74 seated, with four multifunctional areas including two areas for wheelchair users.

At the unveiling on March 24 the CEO of Stadler’s Germany division Jure Mikolčić said ‘this first tram has completed a long journey through various Stadler locations: from the shell production in Poland to assembly in Spain, the vehicle arrived by sea and road to Potsdam. This makes the Potsdam Tramlink a true European.’