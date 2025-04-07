Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: Praha transport operator DPP has completed a six-year project to rebuild Hloubětín tram depot.

The original depot opened in 1951. Structural problems with the roof were discovered in 2013, trams were moved from the main hall in January 2018 and the depot closed for rebuilding in June 2019.

The KC1·9bn project was funded by the city and undertaken by a consortium of VCES and Chládek & Tintěra. The work, which was completed in March, included 41 658 m3 of earthworks, and installation of 4 038 m of track and 6 077 m of overhead electrification.

The 17 stabling roads can accommodate 61 trams up to 32 m long, and six inspection and maintenance roads can accommodate up to 12 vehicles. There are access platforms, jacks and component painting facilities.

Sustainability measures include the use of rainwater to wash trams and roof-mounted photovoltaic panels to meet the depot’s electricity needs.