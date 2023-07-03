Show Fullscreen

UK: Sheffield Supertram owner South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is to hold a market engagement event in July to support the development a programme of significant investment and improvement works on the network.

The initial renewal activity will be focused on trackwork improvements including rail replacement, with works required to commence on site in early 2024.

SYMCA is aiming to inform potential contractors and suppliers about the scope of the proposed works, and to gain an insight into the light rail infrastructure sector to help it shape work packages to suit the market and to develop output-based specifications that maximise competition for contracts.

The Supertram network is currently operated by Stagecoach, but will transfer to an arm’s length public sector company when the operating contract expires in March 2024.