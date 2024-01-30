Show Fullscreen

UK: South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is seeking market feedback to help it draw up plans to extend the lives of the original Supertram fleet.

SYMCA says the 25 Siemens–Düwag trams built for the opening of the Sheffield light rail network in 1994 are suffering from underframe corrosion, and the refurbishment is likely to involve removal of most of the interiors and underframe equipment, including the wooden floors. Additional electrical and mechanical improvements and repairs are planned to take advantage of the vehicles being stripped down.

Following the market engagement process, it is envisaged that tenders for the works could be called in May.

The tram refurbishment forms part of a wider programme of renewal works across the Supertram network, which is owned by SYCA but currently operated by Stagecoach under a contract which expires in March. From then, operations will be taken in-house by the authority.