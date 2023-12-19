Show Fullscreen

ISREAL: Financial close has been reached on the contract to design, build, finance and maintain the Tel Aviv light rail Green Line, project promoter NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit Systems and the TLV Metropolitan Tramway consortium announced on December 17.

The European Investment Bank has agreed a €250m project finance loan to TMT, and Israeli banks Hapoalim and Mizrahi-Tefahot are providing 6·5bn shekels.

TMT Consortium

The TMT Consortium comprises Alstom, local infrastructure contractor Electra and bus operator Dan Public Transportation. It was awarded the €2·6bn contract in May 2022.

Electra will manage design and completion of the civil works.

Alstom’s €858m share includes responsibility for design, supply and commissioning of the track, electrification, power supplies, signalling, communications and 98 Citadis X05 trams which will operate in pairs. The Appitrack rapid mechanised tracklaying system will be used, and Hesop energy saving technology.

Maintenance will be undertaken for 25 years by a joint venture of the three companies.

Green Line

The Green Line will be 39 km long, including a 4 km underground section, with 62 stops.

The two southern branches will start at Agricultural Center and at Moshe Dayan in the city of Rishon LeZion, and join at HaNesi’im in Holon. The line will then run north through central Tel Aviv to Einstein Street, where it will divide into branches terminating at Herzliya and Neve Sharet.

Ridership is predicted to reach 76 million passengers in 2030.