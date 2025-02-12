Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Tramwaje Śląskie has awarded Pesa Bydgoszcz and Modertrans Poznań contracts to supply 50 trams worth 777m zloty.

All will be low-floor and equipped with air-conditioning, electronic information displays and wi-fi.

Manufacturer Unidirectional Bidirectional Length, m Delivery Pesa Bydgoszcz 30 10 25 by mid-2027 Modertrans Poznań - 10 15 June-July 2026

The orders signed on February 4 have been placed under the European Funds for Infrastructure, Climate, Environment 2021-27 programme. ‘Such a huge order is possible mainly because of the European funds. The FEnIKS programme opens up new opportunities and, we will use them effectively’, said Bolesław Knapik, President of the management board of Tramwaje Śląskie.

Voivode of the region Marek Wójcik said that there are currently around 200 trams on the 29 routes making up the 178 km Tramwaje Śląskie network. ‘Thanks to the delivery of 50 new trams, our fleet will grow a quarter. This is great news, because it will improve travel comfort, and the public transport in the region’s cities will be safer and more ecological’, he said.