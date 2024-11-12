Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Voters in the Salzburg area have rejected a proposal to build a 15 km partly underground light rail line, which will not now go ahead.

The S-Link would have run from Salzburg’s main station to the city centre, and then on to the suburb of Hallein. It would have formed an end-on extension of the existing Salzburger Lokalbahn. The cost was estimated at around €2·2bn.

The vote in the city of Salzburg and the neighbouring districts of Flachgau and Tennengau on November 10 delivered a result of 52·6% no to 47·4% yes. However, there appears to be little consensus so far on why the no campaign won.

The governor of the Land of Salzburg Wilfried Haslauer said ’the result is clear. It can therefore be said quite openly that this project will not be implemented in the foreseeable future. Now it is time to find other solutions.’

Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll said ‘I would have liked a different result. It is noteworthy that the communities along the Lokalbahn were in favour. I would like to thank everyone, the supporters and the opponents. Now we will sit down with the city and look for a solution.’

Deputy Mayor of the city of Salzburg Florian Kreibich said ‘we should not be paralysed by the clear no. We need to show solidarity. Nobody wants to continue to be stuck in traffic jams; a change in mobility is necessary.’