Show Fullscreen

USA: Sound Transit’s board has approved the route and location of stations on the 6·6 km West Seattle Link Extension. The three-station light rail branch is planned to open in 2032.

The project now enters the design phase, covering detailed work to finalise the route and stations, land acquisition, land use and construction permits, and commissioning of public art. Groundbreaking for major construction is expected in 2027.

From a junction south of the existing SODO station, the new line would continue south to cross Spokane St before curving west onto a high 520 m long cable-stayed bridge spanning the Duwamish River, parallel to and south of the West Seattle Bridge.

After a station at Delridge, the alignment returns to grade, turning southwest to a stop at Avalon. The final segment includes a 900 m tunnel to the terminus at Alaska Junction.

The branch would be served by a new operating route, 3 Line, which is planned to take over the current 1 Line route north to Lynnwood, and eventually run over the Everett Link Extension, which is scheduled to open in 2034.