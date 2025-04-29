Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: The city of Wien and municipal operator Wiener Linien have launched the Öffi-Packerl trial that will see passengers transport parcels on selected tram routes in the north of the city.

Running until the end of May, Öffi-Packerl is intended to reduce traffic caused by parcel delivery vehicles in the city. It is being tested by 150 specially selected passengers; candidates were entered into a raffle to win discounted travel vouchers as an incentive.

Solar panel-powered parcel boxes have been installed at the Donauspital and Konstanziagasse stops on tram Route 25, Hausfeldstraße on Route 26, and at Kagran stop served by both routes.

Participating passengers input their journeys using the Öffi-Packerl app. Parcels being moved along the same route can be picked up using a QR code. The parcels are then carried from one pick-up point to the next, where they are left for their recipients to collect. The packages must have a maximum size of 50 cm on the longest side and weigh up to 5 kg.

A feasibility study conducted in 2021 found that 90% of local residents would appreciate the ability to pick up their own parcel at a nearby tram stop, and 65% would be happy to deliver other parcels as part of their public transport trip. Passenger flows were analysed to identify suitable tram lines and ideal locations for the pick-up points.