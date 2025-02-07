Show Fullscreen

CROATIA: Local manufacturer Končar KEV has delivered first of 40 NT2400 trams ordered by Zagreb public transport operator ZET.

ZET placed a €37·8m order for an initial 20 vehicles in June 2023, financed by the EU-backed National Recovery & Resilience Plan for 2021-26. A firm order for a further 20 was signed in September 2024.

The three-section trams are 20·8 m long with four double leaf doors, a capacity of 115 passengers, a wheelchair ramp and USB ports. They have a maximum speed of 70 km/h and batteries which can provide power for short distances.

On February 3, Mayor Tomislav Tomašević said that 20 trams ‘should be delivered successively by the end of the year, and then another 20 next year. These 40 short trams are not the end of the ZET fleet modernisation, as a tender for 40 long trams is in preparation.’