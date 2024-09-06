Show Fullscreen

CROATA: A firm order for Končar KEV to supply a further 20 low-floor trams to Zagreb operator ZET was signed by Mayor Tomislav Tomaševićs on September 3.

A €37·8m order for an initial 20 trams was signed in June 2023, financed by the EU-backed National Recovery & Resilience Plan for 2021-26.

The 40 three-section trams now on order will be 20·8 m long with four double leaf doors, a capacity of 115 passengers, a wheelchair ramp and USB ports.

‘These will be the first new trams on Zagreb’s tracks after a full 15 years’, said Tomašević. ’We expect the first ones by the spring of next year.’

He said ’we will not stop there, and by the end of the year ZET will call for a tender for 40 longer low-floor trams, worth around €120m. That is a total of €200m of investment in new trams to provide better and more reliable public transport.’