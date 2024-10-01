Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Saft is supplying lithium titanium oxide batteries for the hybrid fuel cell and battery traction system on seven Siemens Mobility Mireo Plus H hydrogen multiple-units.

The batteries will be mainly used during acceleration to compensate for the power limitations of the fuel cells, and during braking to recover kinetic energy. When the train is cruising the batteries perform load levelling to enable the fuel cells to operate with maximum efficiency.

Saft said it is one of the few companies to develop its own chemistries, enabling it to tailor its products to the specific needs of each customer.

‘This prestigious project for the Mireo Plus H trains is an important breakthrough for Saft as it is the first time that our LTO batteries are featuring on a major commercial rail project’, said Saft CEO Cedric Duclos on September 27. ‘The contract is the successful culmination of a long-term development project with Siemens Mobility. Adopting this innovative technology for traction applications offers significant advantages over previous generations of Li-ion batteries including improved safety and reliability, lower CO2 emissions, an increased lifespan and more power.’