ITALY: National railway FS Group’s freight business Mercitalia Rail has awarded Alstom a contract to supply 70 Traxx Universal electric locomotives, including some with last mile capabilities, and to provide 12 years of full maintenance.

The contract is worth more than €323m, with deliveries from Alstom’s Vado Ligure factory to begin in 2025.

There is an option for 30 more locomotives and to extend the maintenance services.

‘Over the years, we have already supplied [FS Group’s freight business] with more than 50 such locomotives, all of which are in operation’, said Michele Viale, Managing Director of Alstom in Italy, when the signing of the contract was announced on June 19.

‘This new agreement reinforces the operations at the Vado Ligure site and reaffirms our expertise in cutting-edge railway technologies.’