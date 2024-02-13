Show Fullscreen

IRAQ: The National Investment Commission has begun procurement for two contracts to design, finance, build, operate, maintain and transfer a seven-line metro network in Baghdad and a Najaf – Karbala railway.

The US$2·5bn Baghdad metro plan envisages a seven-line network totalling 150 km and 64 stations to serve most of the city, including the suburbs. It would have four depots, two control and management centres and power generation stations.

The driverless trains would have gold and tourist class cars and a car for women and children, with provision for passengers with reduced mobility.

The second project is for a 90 km line, described as a metro, which would provide ‘safe, large-scale and fast’ electric transport for the millions of pilgrims who visit the cities of Najaf and Karbala, which contain important Shia religious sites.

The line would start at Najaf International Airport and run to Najaf city centre, Karbala International Airport and then to Karbala city centre.

The two projects would made significant contributions to reducing traffic congestion, NIC President Dr Haider Mohamed Makiya said when the plans were announced on February 12.

Tender documents are available to purchase until March 12, with responses to be submitted by April 11. Interested parties are invited to provide an economic feasibility study, project details, a funding plan, a timetable for completion and details of previous similar projects they have undertaken. The proposals should take into consideration the previous studies for the two projects.

The government has appointed international consultants to examine the bids and advise on the best offers, focusing on experience in the rail sector.