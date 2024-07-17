Show Fullscreen

IRAQ: The city of Baghdad has awarded a contract for the provision of project management and supervision services for the US$17·5bn metro project.

The contract has been awarded to a 50:50 joint venture of Malaysian company HSS Engineering and its UAE-registered long-term collaborative partner Consultant HSS.

The scope includes design review, overseeing the pre-qualification stage of the procurement process, auditing surveying activities, reviewing project performance specifications, conducting schedule reviews and providing supervision services.

The project management consultancy element of the contract is worth 0·6% of the overall construction cost, and the construction supervision element is worth 1·2%.

Completion of the metro is envisaged for May 2029.