IRAQ: An international consortium has been selected to negotiate a design, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer contract for the long-planned Baghdad metro project, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani has announced.

On July 25 Al Sudani chaired a meeting to receive the accreditation of the consortium, which his office said includes Alstom, Systra, SNCF, Talgo, SENER, Deutsche Bank and ‘specialised Turkish construction companies’.

The consortium will now negotiate the technical, financial and operational details of the contract with the municipality and the National Investment Authority.

Al Sudani said the strategic project would be the largest of its kind in the region and ensure Baghdad meets the highest global standards and caters to future developments.

The municipality recently awarded a 50:50 joint venture of Malaysian company HSS Engineering and its UAE-registered long-term collaborative partner Consultant HSS a contract to provide project management and supervision services for the metro.

Completion of the scheme is envisaged for May 2029 at an estimated cost of US$17·5bn.