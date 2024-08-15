Show Fullscreen

CHINA: CRRC Yongji Electric has unveiled a battery locomotive for low-noise and zero-emission shunting and rescue operations on underground metro lines.

The manufacturer estimates that the electricity required for operation will be about 10% of the cost of the equivalent diesel fuel, and maintenance will be simpler and cheaper.

It has two independent power battery packs and traction drive systems which can operate individually or simultaneously.

CRRC says the 800 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack offers high energy density for a compact and lightweight unit, with a long life, good charging and discharging performance and a fully automatic fire fighting system for safety.

The loco has a range of 120 km, with fast acceleration and the ability to rescue trains stopped on steep gradients. It has permanent magnet synchronous motors, and liquid cooling offering lower noise, higher performance and greater efficiency than air cooling.

Regenerative braking reduces energy use and brake shoe wear while increasing range.