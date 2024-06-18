Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corp has awarded Alstom a contract to supply Urbalis communications-based train control and platform screen doors to support Grade of Automation 4 driverless operation on the next stage of the Namma Metro network.

The €96·2m contract announced on June 12 covers various sections of the metro project: Phase 2 Reach 6 (Pink Line, 21·5 km), Phase 2A (Central Silk to KR Puram, 19·8 km) and Phase 2B (Airport Line, 38·4 km). It includes staff training and five years of maintenance.

The onboard equipment will be fitted to 53 six-car trains being supplied by BEML.

Alstom’s Urbalis Vision platform will used to monitor and manage train operations from the control centre being built at Baiyappanahalli and a backup centre at Peenya. The HealthHub predictive maintenance tool will provide real-time condition-based monitoring of rolling stock, infrastructure and signalling assets.

Full-height platform screen doors will be installed at all underground stations on Reach 6 and at the airport terminal, while half-height platform screen gates will be used at one ground level station on the 2B corridor. Alstom said that as well as ensuring safety this would bring significant energy savings at the underground stations by reducing air-conditioning requirements.

In 2009 Alstom won a contract to provide signalling and telecoms for the metro’s 42 km Phase 1, and it is currently providing electrification systems for 33 km being built under Phase 2.

Alstom said its CBTC had been selected for 190 metro lines worldwide, of which more than 90 were now in operation. In India, 18 lines are already or due to be equipped with Alstom signalling.