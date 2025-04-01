Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Bengaluru operator Bangalore Metro Rail Corp has ordered a further seven six-car metro trainsets from BEML as part of the Phase 2 (Reach 6) network expansion project.

The Rs4bn firm order announced on March 28 has been placed under an August 2023 framework agreement that provides for the supply and maintenance of rolling stock. It takes the total order to 60 trainsets.

The driverless trainsets have been designed and developed by BEML’s in-house engineering teams in Bengaluru. Features will include stainless steel bodies, two roof-mounted saloon air-conditioners per car, CCTV and an IP-based real-time passenger information system including LCD dynamic route maps.

‘This additional order reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class, indigenously manufactured metro solutions that align with the government of India’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat [’self-reliant India’] vision’, said BEML Chairman & Managing Director Shantanu Roy. ‘With cutting-edge technology, enhanced safety features and a focus on passenger comfort, these trainsets will significantly contribute to the efficiency and reliability of the city’s metro network.’