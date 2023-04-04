Metros

Bengaluru metro Purple Line extension opens

By 2023-04-04T09:19:00

Bengaluru metro

INDIA: The eastern section of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line running 13·7 km from Krishnarajapura to Whitefield (Kadugodi) opened for revenue service on March 26, after an inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the previous day.

