Bengaluru metro Purple Line extension opens

By Metro Report International2023-04-04T09:19:00
INDIA: The eastern section of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line running 13·7 km from Krishnarajapura to Whitefield (Kadugodi) opened for revenue service on March 26, after an inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the previous day.
