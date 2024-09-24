Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: On show in the city where it will operate is a Stadler Type JK metro trainset for the Berlin U-Bahn’s small-profile lines.

In March 2020 operator BVG finalised a €3bn framework contract with Stadler covering the supply of up to 1 500 vehicles by 2035, along with the provision of spare parts for 32 years. So far firm orders have been placed for 140 small profile 2 400 mm wide Type JK cars for lines 1 to 4 and 236 large-profile 2 650 mm wide Type J cars for lines 5 to 9.

The Type JK series are being supplied as two or four-car sets which can be combined to form six or eight-car trains.

The two-car set on show at InnoTrans is 25·5 m long, with 28 seats and 114 standing places. Three of each car’s four axles are powered, with the 540 kW unit having a maximum speed of 70 km/h.

It has large, barrier-free entrances for rapid passenger flow, with wide aisles and spacious multi-purpose areas for passengers with reduced mobility. The interior is intended to be bright and friendly and convey a feeling of safety.

A real-time passenger information system provides rapid guidance, with flat wall-mounted screens. Other features include wi-fi, lighting that adjusts to the time of day, and handrails designed to provide space for wheelchairs and pushchairs.